Panhandle Health District board votes to end mask mandate

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District board voted 5-2 to end the mask mandate across North Idaho.

The mandate had been in effect for several months and applied to people living in all five North Idaho counties served by the PHD. Despite that, there has been very little, if any, enforcement.

Cities, counties and health districts have taken it upon themselves to implement mask mandates since the beginning of the pandemic. Governor Brad Little has never issued a statewide mandate and, for the most part, has kept Idaho relatively open.

During the meeting Thursday, some members of the board said there are psychological, social and emotional damage from wearing masks, while others argued that masks are a necessary step in fighting COVID.

“How many studies have you seen on the number of people who have died from suicide of from alcoholism or from drug use because of the masks and the other lockdowns caused by the COVID,” asked Bonner County Commissioner Glen Bailey, “Have we studied that?”

“We have variants that are proven to be more communicable and cause a higher level of morbidity. That is a higher level of illness,” said Kootenai County Commissioner Richard McLandress.

Cases, deaths and hospitalization rates have declined in recent weeks, some of which can be attributed to vaccines, but there were points in the pandemic where the state saw the highest COVID positivity rates in the country. The latest data shows the panhandle is averaging about 30 new cases per day; in earlier months, they were seeing 400 cases per day.

“There has been a precipitous drop in the number of new cases, and the immediate threat to our public health and safety is no longer there,” argued Bailey.

“We just haven’t docked the boat yet,” said Kootenai County Commissioner Jai Nelson. “We’re very close, but we’re not there yet.”

The first variant case was just discovered in the district on Wednesday; a variant first detected in California, which has also been detected in Spokane County. Health experts say the best way to reduce mutations is to decrease transmission, which can be done by wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

Gov. Little announced on Wednesday that all Idahoans over the age of 16 will be eligible for a COVID vaccine starting April 5. North Idahoans in the age range will be eligible even sooner. The PHD has already opened up appointments for those 16 and up, which will begin on March 29.

The mask mandate was lifted immediately Wednesday, meaning they are no longer mandated in Idaho.

