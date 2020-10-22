Panhandle Health District board lifts Kootenai Co. mask mandate despite drastic rise in COVID-19 cases

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District Board has lifted the mask mandate in Kootenai County.

During a meeting on Thursday, four board members who previously voted in favor of the mandate rescinded their votes. However, the board recommended members of the public continue to wear masks in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

The mandate was put into effect in July, but has not been enforced. Had it been, those found out of compliance could have faced a misdemeanor charge, a fine and possible jail time.

Board member Walt Kirby, who voted in favor of the mandate this summer, rescinded his vote saying he has received many angry messages about it. He said he does not care if people wear a mask or not, but he will and will stay away from those who do not.

The decision to lift the mandate comes as the North Idaho is grappling with drastic increases in case rates. The board’s decision comes hours after the Panhandle Health District moved Kootenai and Boundary Counties to the “red” risk category in a direct response to increasing test positivity rates and hospital capacity. Kootenai Health on Wednesday said it is nearing capacity and may be force to move patients out of state as a result.

