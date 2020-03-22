Panhandle Health confirms six cases of COVID-19 in North Idaho

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Kootenai County, bringing the total cases in North Idaho to six.

According to the Health District, the cases include a woman under 18, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s—all of whom are self-isolating and having their conditions monitored.

Panhandle Health says they are working with epidemiologists to identify points of contact that led to the virus’s transmission through the area. All household members of the patients with confirmed cases are being asked to self-isolate at home.

If others are exposed, Panhandle Health says healthcare officials will provide guidance to these people and ask them to monitor their symptoms.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.