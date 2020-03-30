Panhandle Health confirms another COVID-19 case in Kootenai Co.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Panhandle Health District has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Kootenai County, bringing the number of North Idaho cases to 28.

Panhandle and Kootenai Health have determined that there is community transmission in Kootenai County, but they say that some cases are not yet connected to foreign travel or contact with a confirmed case.

Epidemiologists are working to identify points of contact between COVID-19 carriers and others.

Panhandle Health encourages North Idaho residents to continue following Governor Little’s stay-home order.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.