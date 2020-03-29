COVID-19 cases double in Kootenai Co., new case confirmed in Bonner Co.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health have confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Kootenai County, and the first case of the virus in Bonner County.

This brings the total coronavirus cases in North Idaho to 27.

Panhandle Health says there is evidence of community transmission in Kootenai County, as all but one of the new cases came from there.

The new cases include several people in their 50s and 60s, but also a boy possibly younger than 18, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s, and other people aged 30-50.

Panhandle Health says all patients are currently self-isolating, and the Health Districts are working to monitor their conditions and track points of contact through the community.

