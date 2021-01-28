Panhandle Health Board votes to keep mask mandate for N. Idaho counties

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health Board voted 4-3 to maintain the region’s mask mandate.

The board initially passed the mandate on November 19, which requires people in all five North Idaho counties – Bonner, Boundary, Benewah, Kootenai and Shoshone – to wear a mask when in public.

That decision led to backlash, including the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announcing they would not enforce the mandate and Conner County commissioner Steve Bradshaw proposing to pull funding for the Panhandle Health District.

RELATED: Bonner Co. Commissioner suggests pulling Panhandle Health District’s funding in response to mask mandate

Thursday’s vote was tied 3-3, requiring a tiebreaker vote from chairman Marlow Thompson, who voted to keep the mask mandate.

According to Health Board data, North Idaho continues to strain under the pandemic — to date, 20,410 people have contracted COVID-19, and 26 percent of those cases are currently active. Additionally, hospitals have been operating at or above capacity for months on end; the Health Board reported that Kootenai Health is currently operating at 103-percent capacity.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Panhandle Health Board implements mask mandate for all five N. Idaho counties

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.