Panhandle Health: 44 people test positive for COVID-19 in N. Idaho since Wednesday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Panhandle Health District reports that 44 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho in the last 24 hours.

This brings the number of people infected to 385, with 325 in Kootenai County alone.

No deaths have been reported since mid-June, but five people are currently hospitalized, and 128 people are no longer being monitored by the Health District.

The Health District notes that patients are no longer monitored once they stay home for two weeks and have not had a fever for at least 72 hours.

