Pandemic pains: How a Spokane family is coming together while they’re apart

SPOKANE, Wash. — Life looks a lot different for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FaceTime means family time for Spokane grandparents Nick and Dianne Merrill. Each day, they check in on their grandchildren virtually. An iPad camera has become the portal for Jamie Roberts’ three daughters to see two of their favorite people.

“My parents have been our babysitters since my oldest, my 9-year-old, has been born,” Roberts said.

They usually take care of Roberts’ youngest daughter while the other two are at school. That gives Roberts and her husband time to work.

Now, everything has changed.

“It was just like shut down so fast. There was no acclamation or anything,” Dianne said. “So, it’s been hard. I miss them.”

While Roberts’ husband can still leave the house for work, Roberts is working from home. Like so many parents, she’s also juggling her children’s education from the dining room table. The Spokane mom has a full time job and runs her small business, Three Birdies Bakery, too.

It’s been hard to manage all of that.

“I love my kids, but being with them for 24 hours a day, for weeks at a time, makes me appreciate my parents immensely,” Roberts said.

In the end, it’s that love that is keeping this family apart. They know that to stay safe, they have to stay home.

Roberts has tried to get creative with ways for her daughters to see their grandparents, like a walk on opposite sides of the block. But, she worries that once they’re all together in the same area, her young daughters won’t be able to resist running to see their grandparents.

“It’s just essentially keep my parents safe. That’s what I told the kids,” Roberts said. “I know you’re sad and I know you’re bored, but nothing else matters.”

