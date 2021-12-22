Pandemic ‘end game’: Oregon researchers find breakthrough COVID cases bring ‘super immunity’

by Melissa Luck

PORTLAND, Oregon – People who are already vaccinated, then get infected with breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are left with what researchers in Oregon are calling “super immunity” from the virus.

The research from Oregon Health and Science University is now published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The initial research found that breakthrough infections generate a “robust immune response against the Delta variant”, but the authors suggest the same response is likely for other COVID-19 variants, including omicron.

“You can’t get a better immune response than this,” said senior author Dr. Fikadu Tafesse, an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology in the OHSU School of Medicine. “These vaccines are very effective against severe disease. Our study suggests that individuals who are vaccinated and then exposed to a breakthrough infection have super immunity.”

A news release on the research says antibodies measured in blood samples of breakthrough cases were as much as 1,000% more effective than antibodies generated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I think this speaks to an eventual end game,” said co-author Marcel Curlin, M.D., associate professor of medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine. “It doesn’t mean we’re at the end of the pandemic, but it points to where we’re likely to land: Once you’re vaccinated and then exposed to the virus, you’re probably going to be reasonably well-protected from future variants.”

Researchers have not studied omicron specifically, but Tafesse said “based on the results of this study, we would anticipate that breakthrough infections from the omicron variant will generate a similarly strong immune response among vaccinated people.”

The study was done with OHSU employees who had been vaccinated with Pfizer.

4 News Now spoke with Dr. Curlin about the study and also researchers from the University of Washington. See the full story and analysis of the study Wednesday on 4 News Now at 6.

