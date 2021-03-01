Pandemic did not lead to spike in overall crime in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — There were more murders in the city limits of Spokane in 2020, but numbers released Monday by the Spokane Police Department show the city saw in overall drop in crime in 2020.

The presentation was part of the agenda for the city’s public safety and community health committee Monday.

In it, the report shows crime trends for the last several years. It also lists the variables present in a pandemic. For example, more people home could make domestic violence more common. People were also under financial and emotional stress. Additionally, some businesses were shut down for months, making them a target for vandalism and other crimes.

The police department cites crime reduction strategies like “missions” to patrol commercial businesses that could be the target of burglars. It also mentions a unique approach to handling domestic violence cases and an expanded behavioral health unit.

Overall violent crime dropped 11.9% in 2020. Property crime was down 10.4%.

The city saw a 233% increase in homicides in 2020, which police note was similar to trends seen nationwide. Spokane Police investigated 20 homicides in 2020, compared to just six in 2019. The last time Spokane had 20 homicides was in 2002.

Of those 20 homicides, 18 have been solved. Seven were domestic violence-related.

Spokane Police also reported an 80-percent increase in shootings last year. Their statistics show 21% were gang related, seven percent were people with gang ties.

Spokane Police investigated 14% fewer rapes in 2020.

There was also a 36% dip in commercial robberies, which is likely because many businesses were not occupied for much of 2020.

Spokane Police saw an overall dip in domestic violence in 2020. But, it’s noted that domestic violence is significantly under-reported even in normal years; the report asks the question “Has dynamics of 2020 led to victims being less likely to report with offenders at home more frequently/longer? Has it created an increased level of fear?”

The report also explores the impact of the early release of prisoners and inmates due to concerns over COVID-19. Of the 104 people Department of Corrections releases who planned to head to Spokane, there were 42 arrests on new charges. 15 of those former prisoners were arrested two times or more.

Police tried to track crimes committed by people let out of the Spokane County Jail due to COVID-19 concerns, but police note they were never given a list of names of those released, so they could not track the crime or measure the impact.

You can find a link to the numbers in this agenda.

