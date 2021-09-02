Pandemic changes won’t sway goal to support students, SPS superintendent says

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard said teachers, students, staff and everyone in Spokane Public Schools are excited for the first day of class.

Students in the Spokane school district went back to school Thursday morning with masks on and COVID protocols in place.

Despite it being the third school year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Swinyard said many things will be the same: the focus is making sure children are prepared, learning and supported while at school.

“We’re ready, we’re excited,” Swinayrd said. “Every year begins with months of planning in advance and this year is no different.”

Some of those plans, of course, are different this year. SPS has been working with the Spokane Regional Health District to ensure students are safe and protected while at school.

Another big change for this school year is the addition of new buildings.

Swinyard said Spokane is growing rapidly and the district is accommodating with new schools.

Shaw Middle School opened their new building and so did Glover Middle School. Additional new school buildings are set to be built over the next few years.

During his interview with 4 News Now, Swinyard thanked Spokane, saying SPS’ success is a result of the commitment and support from the greater community.

RELATED: Doctors share mental health advice as students prepare to go back to school

READ: Newly rebuilt Shaw Middle School opens on the first day of school

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.