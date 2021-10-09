Pancake feed seeks to ‘Stop the Silence’ surrounding domestic violence

SPOKANE, Wash. — To help raise awareness of domestic violence, Stop the Silence will have a pancake feed in Spokane on Sunday, along with other activities.

At the event, people can get a short stack, two pieces of bacon or two sausage links. It will cost $8 for adults and $5 for children. If you want to add huckleberries or blueberries, it’ll cost an extra $1.

Also, there will be a mimosa garden for people 21 and older.

It will be on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. It will be at 109 S. Scott St. There will be a pop-up shop in the parking lot.

Aside from pancakes, here are some other activities that will happen at the event:

Live music.

A silent auction.

Face painting.

Petting zoo from 2nd Chance Ranch.

Pedicab rides from Spokane Party Trolley

All proceeds go to Stop the Silence. According to their Facebook page, the organization seeks to increase support for domestic violence victims who are “all to often silenced by their abusers.”

