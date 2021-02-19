Pamela Comstock

Pamela was born Mildred Stensby on October 17, 1924 in Wisconsin to first generation Norwegian immigrant parents. Her mother had come through Ellis Island alone at age sixteen. Pam had two older siblings, a brother Gordon and sister Eleanor. Pam was able to travel to Norway with her mother in later childhood to spend a year in school and live with her grandparents.

Pamela met her first husband Gordon Grimm in California. She had three children and enjoyed reading poetry and singing to them, as well as boating and camping. Pam worked throughout her life in finance. As a loan officer she was admired by customers and colleagues for her efficiency, competence, and kindness. She and Gordon retired in Spokane. After her 35-year marriage to Gordon ended, Pam enjoyed close friendships and a busy social life.

Pamela married LeRoy Comstock,a retired businessman in 1986. Pam became a sought-after guest in social events in Spokane. She was a proud member of the Spokane Club, active in the Knife and Fork Club, and the Corbin Senior Center. She loved to give parties and delighted in seeing others enjoy themselves. She had the rare talent of knowing how to match the right chemistry of friends and acquaintances. Pam was known for her intelligence, wit, beauty, and graciousness. She and LeRoy were married 18 years until he passed away in 2004.

In 2008, Pamela and Philip Martin rekindled a thirty-year long friendship. They enjoyed dancing, singing, and traveling. Devoted companions, they have rarely been apart during these years together. Pamela was hospitalized, then moved into the care center at Riverview after a serious fall in October of 2019. She was also diagnosed with cancer. She moved into assisted living in February of 2020. It was difficult for her to be denied seeing friends because of the pandemic but Phil has stayed faithfully by her side from that time until she passed peacefully away on February 3rd. At her passing, Spokane has lost a classy lady, much admired.

Pamela is survived by Philip Martin, her son David Rasmussen (Betty), son Michael Grimm (Isabella), daughter Kristina Rood (Sicco), ten grandchildren, including Breanna Bursch in Spokane, David Jr. and Daniel in Oklahoma among others, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No service will be held at this time because of the pandemic. If you choose, please consider making a donation in Pam’s name to the World Wildlife Fund. Worldwildlife.org.

