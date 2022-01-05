Pam Haley named Spokane Valley mayor, Rod Higgins to serve as deputy mayor

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Pam Haley has been named Mayor of Spokane Valley.

Every two years, during the first meeting of the new city council, members choose a new mayor and deputy mayor from among their fellow council members.

Haley joined the Spokane Valley City Council in June 2016 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She was elected two a four-year term during the November 2017 election and was re-elected to another term in November 2021. She served as the deputy mayor from 2018-2019.

Outside of her role as a council member, Haley is a small business owner.

Rod Higgins, who has been with the council since February 2013, has been appointed to the open deputy mayor position.

Higgins was also first appointed to fill a vacancy and later appointed to a four-year term during the 2014 election. He has won re-election to the council each term since and has also served as mayor.

