Pam Haley named Spokane Valley mayor, Rod Higgins to serve as deputy mayor
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Pam Haley has been named Mayor of Spokane Valley.
Every two years, during the first meeting of the new city council, members choose a new mayor and deputy mayor from among their fellow council members.
Haley joined the Spokane Valley City Council in June 2016 when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She was elected two a four-year term during the November 2017 election and was re-elected to another term in November 2021. She served as the deputy mayor from 2018-2019.
Outside of her role as a council member, Haley is a small business owner.
Rod Higgins, who has been with the council since February 2013, has been appointed to the open deputy mayor position.
Higgins was also first appointed to fill a vacancy and later appointed to a four-year term during the 2014 election. He has won re-election to the council each term since and has also served as mayor.
