Pair of Spokane pubs participate in their first ever Inlander Restaurant Week

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inlander Restaurant Week continues for just a few more days, meaning it’s time to make your picks and support local restaurants.

Some restaurants are old pros at Restaurant Week, while others are prepping three-course meals for the first time.

One of those is Bark, A Rescue Pub — a restaurant that is also celebrating one year of being a place to dine, drink and adopt animals in Spokane.

Have you picked your restaurants for #RestaurantWeek yet? We’re live at Bark, A Rescue Pub talking about their first time being a part of IRW and celebrating a one-year anniversary as a place to dine, drink and adopt animals! 🐾🍺🥨 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/hAyz7SegyP — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 20, 2021

Their three-course meal features favorites like Pretzel Bones and Blackberry Salad (Course #1).

You can also enjoy a juicy Carolina BBQ Burger and Baked Mac & Cheese (Course #2) and delicious desserts like Irish Cream Bread Pudding and Vegan Cheesecake (Course #3).

“Come on down. We do suggest reservations. You can make it online through our website or OpenTable,” said General Manager Madison Allen. “We’re offering our Restaurant Week menu for dinner, so come on down and enjoy some awesome food.”

The three-course meal is $22 per person.

The Bark team says it’s been a crazy year, but they’ve had great support.

They’ve also been able to make more than 500 pet adoptions happen and raise thousands of dollars for the Spokane Humane Society.

You can enjoy their menu during Restaurant Week from 4 p.m. to close (10 p.m.), every day of the week.

We’re live at Flatstick Pub this morning to talk about their FIRST YEAR being a part of #RestaurantWeek ! ⛳️ We’ll be checking out what’s on their three-course menu. 😋 I’ll also be wearing a mask to remind YOU to bring one when you dine at our local restaurants! 😷 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/fe7DwvD3Nv — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 24, 2021

Another pub participating in Restaurant Week for the first time is Flatstick Pub.

You’ll find staples on this menu, as well: Italiano Salad, Flatstick Caesar and Garlic Fries for the first course.

For the second course, the pub’s famous brick oven pizzas — Bogey Pizza and Chip and Run Pizza. The “Birdie” as well — which is a serving of beer-battered chicken tenders and fries.

Course three features ice cream and hand-crafted drinks like Birdie Juice and the Mulligan Mule.

Flatstick’s three-course meal is also $22 per person.

Flatstick Pub is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

No reservations are needed, but you’re encouraged to reserve a tee time if you want to pair your meals with a game of mini-golf.

