Pair of Liberty Senior’s leave their mark on Lancer basketball program

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Liberty Lancers boys basketball team had an amazing season that ended at the State B tournament in the Spokane Arena over the weekend, and with their last game, the careers of Senior’s Jacob Holling and Austin Flaig.

The two finish their careers as leaders of the Lancer team that made it to five state tournaments in the last six years. They’ve been playing together since elementary school and they’ve left their mark at Liberty.

