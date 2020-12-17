Pair accused of sharing video of Spokane Co. woman raping child now charged in federal court

SPOKANE, Wash – A man and woman charged with videotaping a sexual assault on a child and sharing that video are now facing criminal charges in federal court.

Audree Pederson of Chattaroy was originally charged in Spokane County in February with raping a two-year old boy on camera. The video was sent to at least one of Pederson’s co-workers, who reported it to police. At the time, she told investigators her ex-boyfriend Daniel Solis blackmailed her into recording the video.

Days after Pederson was booked into jail, Solis was arrested in Michigan on bank robbery charges.

This week, Pederson and Solis were indicted in federal court for conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The indictment alleges the two “knowingly and willingly conspired and agreed with each other to knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce [the child] who was then two years of age, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct” knowing that it would be illegally transmitted.

If convicted on any one of the charges, they face between 15 and 30 years in prison.

Neither are currently in the Spokane County Jail.

