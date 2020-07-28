Paint your own dishes and decorative pieces at Polka Dot Pottery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Polka Dot Pottery has safely re-opened its in-studio locations in the Spokane area.

They just ask that you make a reservation first because they will close early if no customers call for an in-studio class.

The prices range anywhere from $5 to $70 and include all glazes, firing, and studio time.

After you pick your pottery piece, they recommend painting 3 coats of your favorite colors for solid coverage.

They even have glitter, speckle, and bumpy paint to use at no extra cost. All of the glazes are non-toxic and lead-free.

When you come back to pick up your piece, it will be shiny and beautiful.

You do not need to bring your receipt. They just need your first and last name at pickup.

If you don’t want to be in-studio and would rather work on a piece at home, Polka Dot Pottery’s locations at NW Blvd. and Pines Rd. in Spokane are offering to-go kits for pickup.

Order your pottery, paint colors and paint brushes online and you’ll pick it up from the studio.

Polka Dot Pottery also has locations in River Park Square and the Spokane Valley Mall.

They are closed Sunday-Monday, but open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.