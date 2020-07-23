Paddle safely with Fun Unlimited paddleboard, kayak rentals

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Fun Unlimited says its rentals have doubled from the previous summer already.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kayak and paddleboard rentals are back up and running in Spokane.

They believe it’s because of the pandemic, but that means they’ve also had to make some changes.

They’re usually all about safety, but with COVID-19, they’re taking some extra precautions.

“We are requiring reservations this year so that we can provide that low contact rental, they can do that on the phone or on the website,” said Fun Unlimited owner Cara Quien.

You’ll book your time, pay and sign a waiver — all before you arrive.

When you get to the rental pick up spot, all staff will be wearing masks and they ask that you do as well during the check in process.

Renting a paddle board or kayak comes with a life jacket, a paddle and a 3 to 4 minute lesson.

My lesson may have been a bit longer than that…

“Normally we’re helping people buckle their life jackets and we’re helping them size their paddles, but because we’re disinfecting and cleaning everything between each rental we’re just verbally walking everyone through that process,” said Quien.

You’ll want to leave your mask on until after your mini lesson is over. Then once you get out in the water, you’re free to take it off.

That’s because it’s a pretty great social distancing activity.

Right now, Fun Unlimited is offering a special rental deal during their most popular hours.

With ‘Afternoon Delight’, you can rent a paddle board or kayak from noon to 4pm — for just $30.

“I feel happy that we can offer this to people,” said Quien. “And it’s such a good spot to come paddle and enjoy the water, especially on hot days.”

