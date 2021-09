Packed In: What concerns do you have about growth in the Inland Northwest?

by Erin Robinson

It is no surprise that the Inland Northwest is growing.

But with growth, comes challenges. Those challenges can be related to infrastructure, schools, politics, the environment, you name it.

We want to know: What concerns do you have about growth in the Inland Northwest?

Tell us in the form below:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.