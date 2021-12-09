Packed In: Spokane and Spokane Valley fall onto list of hottest housing markets for 2022

SPOKANE, Wash.– More people are discovering why living in the Inland Northwest is a great place to live.

That’s why they’re moving here and why both Spokane and Spokane Valley landed pretty high on Realtor.com’s list of Top Housing Markets for 2022. By pretty high, we mean it ranked third– out of 100 other cities.

Realtor.com said the reasons the area ranked so high on the list was the combination of big-city luxuries and a lower cost of living than surrounding cities like Portland and Seattle. The website said Spokane’s outdoor activities draw people in.

Not only does the nature that surrounds the Spokane area make it a great place to call home, but Realtor.com said its “well-ranked public schools” make it an ideal place for young families to settle down.

Realtor.com isn’t the only one giving the Spokane area a glowing review.

Recently it landed on the Livability Top 100 Places To Live In America list— again. The Lilac City landed at number 75 on the list. It fell from the number 49 spot on the list last year.

The area is having some problems keeping up with more and more people moving in. According to the Spokane Association of Realtors, the region underbuilt approximately 32,000 homes between 2010 to 2019. That jacked up prices by nearly 67 percent over the past five years.

