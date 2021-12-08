Packed In: New multi-family, single-family housing development opens in Airway Heights

by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A 20-acre housing development in Airway Heights is finally open and people can start moving in as early as next week.

Several organizations worked together to develop Highland Village, including Habitat for Humanity, the City of Airway Heights, Community Frameworks, Spokane County and Greenstone Homes.

The result is a mixed-income community of multi-family rental and homeownership homes. The first phase includes a mix of 24 multi and single-family rental homes that will be available starting December 15.

“We are in a housing emergency and there is literally no housing stock available for individuals and families that are earning below 80 percent of the median income, so we need more housing,” said Michelle Girardot, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Spokane.

Additional phases of Highland Village will continue through 2025.

