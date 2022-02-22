Packed In: Law enforcement unable to keep up with Hayden’s growth

by Elenee Dao

Copyright 4 News Now

HAYDEN, Idaho – The growth of a North Idaho town is starting to pose some problems.

The City of Hayden has too many people and not enough law enforcement, and now, the sheriff is sounding the alarm.

Nearly 4,000 people have moved to Hayden in the past 10 years. Around 17,000 people now live there, drive on its roads and shop in town.

But with growth comes more issues.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a quick rise in crime but does not have enough deputies to help.

Sheriff Robert Norris says they are staffed with the equivalent of three full-time deputies and one-part time deputy for Hayden’s 10-mile radius.

Norris says a city should usually have 1.6 officers per 1,000 people. That means Hayden should have 17 deputies for its population.

With their current staffing, the math breaks down to 0.22 of a deputy per 1,000 people.

As Hayden has grown, so does the need for law enforcement.

The city had two law enforcement levies fail in recent years. The first was in 2018 to pay for roads and more officers. The other was in 2019 to hire more officers.

“It doesn’t matter how they pay for it. With the projected growth that Hayden is going to see in the next few years, they need to have more police officers or deputy sheriffs,” Norris said.

The rise in crime is also a concern to community members.

Norris is holding a town hall on Wednesday night to talk about what is happening and what needs to be done to help the town.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office at 1662 W Wyoming Ave.

READ: Packed In: New York Times shines light on Spokane’s housing crisis

READ: New development combing to Liberty Lake will be similar to Spokane’s Kendall Yards

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.