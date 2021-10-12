Packed In: How to join the conversation about rent control in Washington

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash.– The rent prices in Spokane just keep going up and up and up. On top of that, Washington is the only state on the west coast that doesn’t have rent caps.

That means there is no limit on how high the prices can go. There are local housing advocates that say that needs to change. They want the state to step in and take control so the rates can’t jump higher than a certain percent each year. We talked to one local renter who even says the price hikes feel “criminal.”

There is hope.

A local housing advocate group wants to hear from you about your renting struggles. The Tenants Union Washington is holding a community forum on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. You can join here.

