Packed In: Here’s what could help with Spokane’s housing crisis

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– Housing markets across the Inland Northwest have been booming over the past year– especially Spokane.

That has sent the price of homes skyrocketing.

In the first eight months of 2021, 5-percent of homes sold for less than $200,000. Five years, ago that number was 52-percent. Just looking at November 2021 compared to November 2020 you’ll see a difference. People paid an average of $335,000 last year. This year they paid an average of $400,000.

A report done by the Counselors of Real Estate shows that Spokane is in a housing crisis. It has a lot of people looking for a place to buy with fewer homes on the market.

The costs of homes is up 30 percent. The Counselors of Real Estate said Spokane is one of the top 20 cities in the country that gas such a high price spike.

The issues Spokane faces make it hard for young families to buy. The city is also missing smaller, affordable homes like condos and townhouses.

The Spokane Association of Realtors and developers said housing codes make it harder to build more places to live.

“It’s not just one thing that’s going to solve this, it’s going to be on every level. it’s multi-family, single-family, duplexes, things like that that are going to make a difference. But, we need to make changes and incentivize that behavior sooner than later,” said Eric Johnson, president of Spokane Association of Realtors.

Another solution would be to prioritize affordable housing near jobs. That would allow people and businesses to be closer to their homes.

