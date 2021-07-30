Packed In: 4 News Now launches new reporting project to focus on growth in the Inland Northwest

We live in an incredible place, surrounded by trees, close to nature and with very little traffic compared to cities larger than ours. But, the secret is out about how great it is to live in the Inland Northwest.

Each year, the Inland Northwest is more packed in. That means more people are buying homes and driving on our roads; it means more competition to buy houses for some and higher rent for others. It also means crowding in our schools and competition for jobs.

We know this is a big issue for our communities, which is why 4 News Now is launching a major reporting project called Packed In. We are focusing our reporting on the challenges that come with growth, but also helping people find solutions to make that growth a little easier.

We cannot do this without you. Share your concerns with us and pass on solutions that could help others get through these challenging growing pains.