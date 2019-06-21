Pack a jacket for the first day of… summer? Cloudy and cool today

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

Good morning, and happy Friday! KXLY4’s Mark Peterson says we can expect clouds and cool temperatures with scattered showers for the start of dummer with improving conditions over the weekend.

