Pac-12 postpones 2020 football season

The Pac-12 is the second Power 5 conference to cancel their football season for the fall of 2020. Their decision comes just hours after the Big 10 conference made the same call Tuesday morning.

Source: The Pac-12 has cancelled the fall football season. The league will attempt to play in spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

There is hope they will play in the spring of 2021, but unless there is a vaccine, that’s no guarantee. Multiple reports say commissioner Larry Scott and the Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren both presented serious concern of the long-term medical impact COVID-19 may have in an emergency Power 5 conference call on Sunday night.

The main concern is myocarditis, which is the swelling of the heart and surrounding tissue. According to Yahoo sports’ Pete Thamel, doctors gave more information about myocarditis to commissioner Scott, and the source Thamel talked to called the heart concern “eye opening,” “made it real” regarding a decision on football this fall. The doctors also expressed concern about proximity that comes with full-contact practice.

A sentiment held by administrators across the country: the spring is almost a non-starter without a vaccine. Even with a vaccine, many feel like having amateur athletes play as many as 25 games in an 8-month span is not wise, especially – again – in the Year of Congressional NIL — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020

Pac-12 will try and play football in spring “if (COVID) conditions improve, we will try,” source told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020

This means Washington State and the University of Washington football teams will hope to play in the Spring of 2021. There are many obstacles with a spring schedule, however, because seniors usually start preparing for the NFL combine or their pro days in January and February.

The Combine is usually held in the last week of February and first week of March. We could see seniors opt out of the 2020/2021 season entirely.

WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun released the following statement about the decision.

Statement from Athletic Director Pat Chun. 📰: https://t.co/iypYIgWHie pic.twitter.com/FsGXv9SRHg — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) August 11, 2020

The SEC, ACC and Big12 conferences have not made a decision.

