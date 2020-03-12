Pac-12 Tournament to close tournament games to fans beginning Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Pac-12 Conference just announced that they will follow suit with other Power 5 conference tournaments only allowing access to games for essential staff and teams.

Here is the Pac-12 release:

The Pac-12 Conference will conduct the remainder of our Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, beginning with the Thursday, March 12, 2020 sessions, with only essential staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and limited family and friends in attendance. This decision has been made based upon new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel. Similar limited fan policies will apply to all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events until further notice.

While we understand the disruption this will cause to our many fans, we have made this decision in an effort to do our part in helping to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

We will continue to analyze and implement updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health authorities, and take any additional steps necessary to protect the health of participants and attendees.