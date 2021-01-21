Pac-12 to part ways with long-time Commissioner Larry Scott

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SAN FRANSISCO, Ca. — The Pac-12 Conference is parting ways with long-time Commissioner Larry Scott, it announced Wednesday.

The decision to end Scott’s contract early after his 11 years with the conference came after much deliberation and was mutual, the Pac-12 said in a statement.

Scott’s initial contract was scheduled to last through June 2022. Instead, he has agreed to stay with the conference until June 2021 to aid in the transition.

“We appreciate Larry’s pioneering efforts in growing the conference by adding new competitive university programs and accelerating the Pac-12 to television network parity with the other conferences,” said University of Oregon President and Chair Michael Schill.

In a statement, Scott said:

“I was in pro sports for 20 years, I’ve now been in college athletics for more than 10 years, and now is a great time in my life to pursue other exciting opportunities. This moment, when college athletics are moving in a new direction and with the Conference soon commencing the next round of media negotiations, it seems the right time to make a change. It is important that the conference be able to put in place the person who will negotiate and carry out that next agreement. Based on the recent robust valuation and marketplace interest we’ve received from traditional and nontraditional media organizations, I am confident the conference is well-positioned for continued success. I appreciate the support of the Pac-12 member institutions and a very talented staff, with whom it has been my privilege to work.”

Read the full statement HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.