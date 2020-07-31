Pac-12 releases football schedule; Cougs open season at Utah

With much of the fall still up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 Friday released an aggressive, conference-only 10-game football schedule which will kick off in late-September.

Washington State is scheduled to open the season at Utah on September 26th.

The Cougs will play the first two games of the season on the road, with the Utah game followed by a visit to Oregon October 3rd.

The first home game at Martin Stadium is scheduled for October 10th against UCLA. The Apple Cup is scheduled for Friday, November 28th, which is not the last game of the season.

Cougar home games include UCLA, Cal, Stanford, USC, Oregon State and Colorado.

The Huskies open the season September 26th at Stanford.

“This remains a very dynamic process,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. He says the health and safety of student-athletes are paramount. There’s an open week in the schedule to give the conference the ability to reschedule games if need be.