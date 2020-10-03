Pac-12 releases football schedule, Cougs open at Oregon State

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pac-12 officially announced their seven game football schedule Saturday morning. The Washington State Cougars will open the season at Oregon State November 7th.

The Apple Cup will continue to be played the day after Thanksgiving and will be in Pullman this year.

“Our players and coaches are ready to roll,” said WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich. “This is a very determined team and I am appreciative of their commitment to each other over the past few months. I expect that same determination to be evident throughout camp and into the season-opener against Oregon State. We are excited to get going.”

Full Cougar schedule:

November 7th @ Oregon State

November 14th vs. Oregon

November 21st @ Stanford

November 27th vs. Washington

December 4th @ USC

December 12th vs. Cal

December 19th will be determined based on standings on championship weekend.