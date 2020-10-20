Pac-12 Conference schedule, kickoff times currently in the works

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 is back, and now the conference is working with TV networks to start building out the upcoming season.

These football games have yet to be determined, but Fox and ESPN have put together the list for most of the “special date” games, including the Apple Cup.

These special games are currently scheduled as follows:

Utah at UCLA , November 3 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1 UCLA at Oregon , November 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Stanford at Cal , November 27 at 1 p.m. on Fox

, November 27 at 1 p.m. on Fox UW at WSU , November 27 at 12:30, 4 or 7:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN

, November 27 at 12:30, 4 or 7:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN WSU at USC , December 4 at 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. on FS1

, December 4 at 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. on FS1 Arizona State at Arizona, December 11 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Oregon at Oregon State, University of Washington at WSU, and Utah at Colorado are yet to be determined.

Also yet to be determined is the first game of the season — it is slated to start on Saturday, November 7, but kick-off time has not be set yet. Washington State University Athletics says the football game times will be determined six or 12 days in advance.

