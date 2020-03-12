Pac-12 cancels all conference games in response to coronavirus concerns

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Pac-12 Conference has announced it will cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement Thursday, the Conference said the decision was made “in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.”

The decision is effective immediately until further notice.

