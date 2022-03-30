Pac-12 announces decision to permanently work remote

by Will Wixey

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Pac-12 will no longer have an HQ/office going forward and will instead be working completely remotely.

The conference announced the plans, and the Pac-12 Board of Directors unanimously approved them on Tuesday. The decision is designed to provide Pac-12 staff with the benefits of work flexibility while also providing regular opportunities for employees to come together in person.

“The Pac-12 is committed to best supporting our employees by providing a work environment that accommodates today’s modern world and gives our employees maximum flexibility to live and work where they want, while still fostering collaboration among staff and our valued member institutions,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

The Pac-12 also plans on relocating to a new production facility after June 2023. The location for the new facility has not yet been determined.

“We are also committed to ongoing best-in-class production of Pac-12 events,” said Kliakoff. “We are excited for what this new remote and flexible work environment can do to support our employees, and for the new ways it will allow for us to reinvest in our member universities so that they can best support student-athletes.”

The @Pac12 is moving to permanent remote work! We will no longer have an HQ/office. Teammates will have flexibility on where to live & work. We will find a much smaller & less expensive studio to continue to produce 850+ live events per year.#BackThePachttps://t.co/0a9qCuQiF4 — George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) March 29, 2022

READ: Pickleball is now the official state sport of Washington

READ: WSU men’s basketball team leaves Pullman for Big Apple matchup

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.