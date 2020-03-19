Oxford Suites to stay open amid coronavirus closures

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Courtesy Oxford Suites

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a post on the company’s website, Oxford Suites announced that their line of hotels would remain open with additional safety precautions.

All onsite restaurants, evening receptions, and breakfast buffets have been suspended. Grab-n-go breakfast items will remain available to customers.

Additionally, all fitness centers are closed.

Oxford Suites is relaxing their cancellation policy for reservations made prior to March 16 on stays through April 30, with cancellations being entirely refunded up to 24 hours in advance of the stay.

More updates will be provided via the company’s social media accounts.

Oxford Suites has two locations in the area, one in Spokane and one in Spokane Valley.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.