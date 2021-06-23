Owner of vacant home calls deputies to report burglars, gets arrested for firing gun when deputies arrive

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash – A man who called Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies to report a possible burglary at a vacant home he owns ended up in jail for firing his gun as deputies were checking out the scene.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a man called investigators Tuesday night and said he saw someone on surveillance video walking around his vacant home. The home is under construction in the 4500 block of West Thorpe Road.

Marshall Gibbs told investigators he drove by his home, but didn’t feel safe stopping until deputies arrived. According to the sheriff’s office, this has been an ongoing problem to which they’ve responded.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived in full uniforms and marked patrol cars and parked on the side of the road near the home. As they began to check things out, deputies say they heard a vehicle continuously honking the horn as it approached.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, “a deputy shined his flashlight at the vehicle as it continued to the front of the home. Suddenly a male (Gibbs) yelled, ‘Get the (expletive) out of here!’ and immediately fired a pistol twice.”

One deputy says he heard the gunshots and saw the muzzle flashes, feared for his life and took cover. The truck then drove away.

Deputies chased down the vehicle; Gibbs got out of the truck and was detained.

The sheriff’s office says Gibbs agreed to answer questions and gave deputies consent to retrieve two guns out of his truck. There was evidence one of them had been fired.

“Marshall explained as he drove around the area, his wife called him that there were subjects at the property breaking into the house,” the news release said. “Marshall decided to drive up to the location, honking his horn and yell at the people. Marshall did admit to firing two shots into the air from the Taurus with the intent to scare away the people he believed were breaking into the house. Just after firing the two shots, Marshall noticed the marked patrol cars parked on the side of the road and panicked. Not knowing what to do, he drove away.”

The sheriff’s office says Gibbs had an expired concealed pistol license and is prohibited from carrying a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

He was booked into the jail for first degree attempted assault, drive-by shooting, reckless endangerment and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

