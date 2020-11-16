Owner of South Hill spin studio refuses to close as state issues new COVID restrictions

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The owner of a new spin studio on the South Hill is refusing to close down despite new restrictions from the state.

In an email, the management team at CycleBar said “We’re not changing anything. Our doors will remain open.”

The email came just hours after Governor Jay Inslee announced sweeping restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 rates in Washington.

The restrictions, which prohibit gyms from indoor services, go into effect at midnight. Businesses found out of compliance can be fined and can have their licenses revoked.

RELATED: Eight Eastern WA gyms fined for staying open during pandemic

The email from CycleBar included a message from the Washington Fitness Alliance, that noted the importance of fitness in managing mental health. The WFA has requested Inslee reconsider the decision to close gyms and fitness facilities.

CycleBar’s owner stated “fitness studio and gyms have proven time and time again that they are not community spreader locations” in her email to members.

However, data has shown that gyms are known to carry high danger of spreading COVID-19. In October, a Canadian spin studio was the site of an outbreak that infected 61 people, despite spacing out bikes and encouraging mask-wearing.

4 News Now has reached out to CycleBar for further comment on their decision to stay open.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee announces new statewide restrictions on dining, gathering as COVID-19 cases surge

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.