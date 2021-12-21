Owner of Kitty Cantina win $5,000 grant for SpokAnimal

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The owners of Spokane’s Kitty Cantina have won a $5,000 grant for SpokAnimal.

Justyn and Tori Cozza were the grand prize winners in the “Feline Foster Heroes” national contest.

Greater Good Charities and Royal Canin launched the contest in honor of National Shelter Appreciation Week. The public was able to nominate people who go above and beyond to work with animal shelters and rescues.

The Cozzas opened the cat cafe in north Spokane in June 2020. It’s a place where customers can enjoy a cup of coffee while cuddling up next to an adoptable kitten.

To date, the Cozzas have fostered 50 kittens themselves and the Kitty Cantina has helped more than 700 cats find their forever homes.

