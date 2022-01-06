Own a Toyota? Celebrate Toyota Ski Free Day!

by Will Wixey

Rick Bowmer - staff, AP

SPOKANE, Wash.- If you own a Toyota and a set of skis, you’re in luck.

Toyota is offering free lift tickets to local Inland Northwest mountains paid for by Toyota. No vouchers or passes required, just drive your Toyota, Scion or Lexus up to the mountain to get a free ski pass.

Toyota representatives will be under a tent to award free tickets to Toyota drivers on certain days.

WHERE & WHEN:

49 DEGREES NORTH – MARCH 4

SILVER MOUNTAIN – MARCH 11

MT. SPOKANE – MARCH 18

LOOKOUT PASS – MARCH 25

SCHWEITZER – MARCH 28

And remember, only the driver of the Toyota will receive the free lift ticket and not passengers.

