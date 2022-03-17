Overtime with the Zags: Portland Day 2

Tasha Cain-Gray, Alex Crescenti, Keith Osso,
Posted:
by Tasha Cain-Gray, Alex Crescenti, Keith Osso

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s the day before the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Georgia State in the NCAA Tournament.

Our sports department is in Portland, so you won’t miss a minute of the action.

Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti started their day bright and early on Good Morning Northwest.

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage

 

 

 

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories