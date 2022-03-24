Overtime with the Zags: In the new digs

by Alex Crescenti

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — We are now just a day away from the Sweet 16 and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday afternoon.

However, it’s the location of the game that has many people wide-eyed. Our Alex Crescenti gives us a behind-the-scenes tour of Chase Center.

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage online and on KXLY+.

MORE: Overtime with the Zags: Arrival to San Francisco

RELATED: Arkansas ready to put the pressure on the Zags in Thursday’s matchup

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.