Overtime with the Zags: Get a behind-the-scenes look of Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament run
Next stop: Portland!
The Zags are heading to the Rose City and so is the 4 News Now sports team. Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti will be following the team as they compete for a National Championship title.
4 News Now Sports will bring you “Overtime with the Zags,” a behind-the-scenes look from the road throughout the Zags’ journey. Special footage and exclusive updates can all be found on KXLY+.
KXLY+ is a streaming app available for your smart TV, Roku and Amazon Firestick. All you have to do is search “KXLY+” in your app store and download it for free.
Learn more about downloading KXLY+ here.
READ: Bill’s Heating and AC will refund purchases if the Zags win the title
RELATED: Jimmy Fallon has special request for Zags fans
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.