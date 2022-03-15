Overtime with the Zags: Get a behind-the-scenes look of Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament run

Next stop: Portland!

The Zags are heading to the Rose City and so is the 4 News Now sports team. Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti will be following the team as they compete for a National Championship title.

4 News Now Sports will bring you “Overtime with the Zags,” a behind-the-scenes look from the road throughout the Zags’ journey. Special footage and exclusive updates can all be found on KXLY+.

On the road to Portland! It’s smiles now, check back in later to see if we haven’t turned on each other yet pic.twitter.com/PppagoqOcb — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) March 15, 2022

