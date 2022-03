Overtime with the Zags: End of the Line

by Alex Crescenti

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — After what seemed like it could be a dream season for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, their ride came to an end Thursday night in the Sweet 16. They could not overcome the Arkansas Razorbacks and fell 74-68, but our Alex Crescenti and Keith Osso were there every step of the way and have one last report from the road

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.