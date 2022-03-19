Overtime with the Zags Day 4: Memphis is coming

by Alex Crescenti

PORTLAND, Ore. — It is Day 4 in the Road to the Big Easy and our Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti are holding strong after four days in Portland. Following Gonzaga’s win against Georgia State in round 1, the Bulldogs will now face Memphis for the right to go to the Sweet 16.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. and Gonzaga enters the matchup as 10 point favorites.

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage online and on KXLY+.

