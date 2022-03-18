Overtime with the Zags Day 3: Gameday

by Alex Crescenti

PORTLAND, Ore. — We finally reached the first round of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament and the Gonzaga Bulldogs got play against Georgia State.

However, it turned out to be much closer than most would have expected. It was the Bulldogs pulling the win out in the end and moving on to the 2nd round where they will face Memphis on Saturday.

Don’t miss a minute of the Zags’ journey at the tournament! We’ll keep you up to date with our Overtime with the Zags coverage online and on KXLY+.

RELATED: Gonzaga advances to second round with win over Georgia St.

RELATED: Zags fans deliver on Jimmy Fallon’s challenge

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.