Overtime with the Zags: Arrival to San Francisco

by Alex Crescenti

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have moved onto the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and that has led them to the Bay Area. Next up for them is Arkansas on Thursday afternoon and our Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti have more on the road.

