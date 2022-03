Overtime Day 5: Gonzaga keeps on dancing

by Keith Osso

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s the final day of the Portland stretch for our Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti and Gonzaga saved the best for last. They survive a massive scare from Memphis and with 82-78 to advance to the Sweet 16, and it was clearly a stressful game to say the least

