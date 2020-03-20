Overnight closures coming to I-90 near the Medical Lake interchange

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Both lanes of I-90 near the Medical Lake interchange will close nightly for maintenance through the next few weeks.

Nightly closures of westbound I-90 will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning March 23 through April 1.

Eastbound I-90 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting April 2 through April 10.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers will be detoured off I-90 using the off-ramps at the SR 902/Medical Lake interchange, routed through the intersection with SR 902 and back onto I-90 using the on-ramps.

The closure is part of the SR 902/Medical Lake interchange improvement project, which includes the construction of the parallel bridge over I-90.

