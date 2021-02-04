Over half of Spokane’s COVID deaths linked to long-term care facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over half of Spokane’s COVID-19 deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities, according to a recent report from the Spokane Regional Health District.

As of Wednesday, 515 people have died from the virus in Spokane County, and 283 of those deaths have been traced back to long-term care facility residents. Additionally, of the over 35,000 people to test positive in Spokane, 2,070 were living in long-term care facilities.

Despite this information, a report from the health district shows residents in 130 care facilities still need to be vaccinated for the virus.

“SRHD will work with partners to ensure these high-risk groups get vaccinated as soon as vaccine supply allows,” it reads in the report.

The report shows the health district had identified 15 new outbreaks at facilities as of mid-January, making a total of 44 facilities dealing with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the county.

Even so, health officials have reported a slight decrease in case numbers recently. As of Wednesday, 147 more people have tested positive for the virus in Spokane – a dip compared to the 493-daily case spike health officials reported just less than a week ago.

In fact, the report shows Spokane’s testing positivity rate is “heading in the right direction;” now sitting at 14.2%. The highest percentage of cases still fall between people ages 20-39.

You can read the Washington State Department of Health’s detailed report on long-term care facilities HERE.

